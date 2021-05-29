See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Amy Hurlburt, DO

Internal Medicine
4.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amy Hurlburt, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University, Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine, Downers Grove, Il and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital Henryetta and Okmulgee Medical Center.

Dr. Hurlburt works at Integrity Surgical Associates Pllc in Tulsa, OK with other offices in Henryetta, OK and Bixby, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Neurological Associates of Tulsa Inc.
    8110 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 900-0518
    Integrity Surgical Associates
    6130 E 81st St, Tulsa, OK 74137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 583-4400
    Hillcrest Hospital Henryetta
    2401 W Main St, Henryetta, OK 74437 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 652-1100
    Utica Park Clinic - Bixby
    12620 S Memorial Dr, Bixby, OK 74008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 574-0150
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hillcrest Hospital Henryetta
  • Okmulgee Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pelvic Pain
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis

Chronic Pelvic Pain
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acne
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Adenomyosis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Amniocentesis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Bacteriuria Screening
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
Breast Cancer Screening
Bronchitis
C-Section
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Cervical Polyps
Cervicitis
Chest Pain
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dipstick Urinalysis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Endometriosis
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fetal Ultrasound
Fever
Fibromyalgia
First Trimester Screening
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Genital Herpes
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Gestational Diabetes
Gonorrhea Screening
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Simplex Screening
High Risk Pregnancy
HIV Screening
Hives
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hydrocele
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Infertility Evaluation
Insomnia
Interstitial Cystitis
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Mammography
Mastodynia
Maternal Anemia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Ovarian Cysts
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Phenylketonuria Screening
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Preeclampsia
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Pregnancy Test
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Proteinuria
Puncture Aspiration
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Hypertension
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
STD Screening
Strep Throat
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    May 29, 2021
    Outstanding physician! Listens to you and then searches for a diagnosis
    — May 29, 2021
    About Dr. Amy Hurlburt, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598921199
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Oklahoma State University Medical Center, Tulsa, OK
    Residency
    Internship
    • Sparrow Hospital, Lansing, Mi
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Midwestern University, Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine, Downers Grove, Il
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Michigan State University, East Lansing, Mi
    Undergraduate School

