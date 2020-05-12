Overview

Dr. Amy Huber, MD is a Dermatologist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.



Dr. Huber works at Memphis Dermatology Clinic PA in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.