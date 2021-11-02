Dr. Amy Huang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Huang, MD
Overview
Dr. Amy Huang, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Morningside.
Locations
West Care Medical Associates200 W 57th St Ste 1001, New York, NY 10019 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful. My first time there, and I left really impressed. I'm sorry I waited so long!
About Dr. Amy Huang, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Mandarin
- Female
- 1356484398
Education & Certifications
- New York University Medical Center
- Wayne State University Meical Center
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huang has seen patients for Hysteroscopy, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Huang speaks Mandarin and Mandarin.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.