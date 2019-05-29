Overview

Dr. Amy Hennessy, MD is a Women's Health Medicine Specialist in McLean, VA. They specialize in Women's Health Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Unity Hospital.



Dr. Hennessy works at Inova Medical Group-Obstetrics and Gynecology in McLean, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.