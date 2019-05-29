Dr. Amy Hennessy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hennessy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Hennessy, MD
Overview
Dr. Amy Hennessy, MD is a Women's Health Medicine Specialist in McLean, VA. They specialize in Women's Health Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Unity Hospital.
Dr. Hennessy works at
Locations
Inova Medical Group - Obstetrics and Gynecology6845 Elm St Ste 600, McLean, VA 22101 Directions (703) 748-9880
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
- Unity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of the office for over 6 years. I have seen all the doctors, and truly am happy with each of them! Dr. Hennessy talks fast, she is friendly and will answer any questions. I don't feel she is rushed or is rushing me, she is just a fast talker. She delivered my third child and was amazing. She was calm, supportive and it was the easiest, least stressful delivery. She was great - I had the best recovery of the three.
About Dr. Amy Hennessy, MD
- Women's Health Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1205088960
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hennessy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hennessy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hennessy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hennessy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hennessy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hennessy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Hennessy can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.