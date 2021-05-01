Dr. Amy Heimberger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heimberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Heimberger, MD
Dr. Amy Heimberger, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Northwestern Medicine Lou and Jean Malnati Brain Tumor Institute675 N Saint Clair St, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8143
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
During my initial consult at MD Anderson, I suddenly could not speak. In the middle of my first visit, I was sent to the ER to find I had brain metastasis, severely affecting my speech and cognition, and a second brain tumor. Both were hemorrhaging so first I underwent gamma knife radiation with the incredible Dr. McAleer. After going home, my improving speech became much worse, sending me to a local hospital. With the help of Dr. Davies, Dr. Heimberger and her amazing nurse practitioner, Cheryl, they got me back to Houston the next day and ready for removal of that tumor by Dr. Heimberger the following day. She saved my life and the quality of my life is back close to 98% of what I was before this diagnosis. I’m so thankful for her skill and passion for research and for removing that cancerous tumor, found to actually be melanoma! I would not have this life without Dr. Heimberger, Dr. Davies, Dr. McAleer & also Dr. McKean back home. My fear turned to hope. Always go here first!
- Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Duke University Hospital
- Wash U, School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
Dr. Heimberger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heimberger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heimberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heimberger has seen patients for Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base and Neuroendoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heimberger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Heimberger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heimberger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heimberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heimberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.