Dr. Amy Heeringa, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Amy Heeringa, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Oakland Macomb OBGYN PC1701 South Blvd E Ste 200, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 997-5805
Oakland Macomb OBGYN36555 26 Mile Rd Ste 2000, Lenox, MI 48048 Directions (248) 997-5805
Oakland Macomb Obstetrics & Gynecology, P.C.4550 Investment Dr Ste 200, Troy, MI 48098 Directions (248) 997-5805
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Dr. Heeringa was the warmest and most compassionate doctor we encountered while dealing with a complicated pregnancy. She listened, addressed all concerns and expressed empathy and understanding. She definitely made a difficult situation more manageable.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1427291707
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Heeringa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heeringa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heeringa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heeringa has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heeringa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Heeringa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heeringa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heeringa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heeringa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.