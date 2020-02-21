Dr. Amy Hearne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hearne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Hearne, MD
Overview
Dr. Amy Hearne, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Beaches, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, Baptist Medical Center South and HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Jacksonville Center for Reproductive Medicine7051 Southpoint Pkwy S Ste 200, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 493-2229Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Baptist Medical Center South
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
One of the best doctors I've had the pleasure of dealing with. No one likes having gynecological tests, but she makes sure you are comfortable and informed about the procedure. I also asked if I would receive a phone call about the test results and the doctor called me herself! I am blown away by how down-to-earth she is and how caring! If I ever need her help again, I would definitely use her services.
About Dr. Amy Hearne, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1790778025
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Univ Sch Med, Obstetrics And Gynecology
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Pennsylvania State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hearne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hearne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hearne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hearne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hearne.
