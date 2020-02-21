See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Amy Hearne, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Amy Hearne, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Beaches, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, Baptist Medical Center South and HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Hearne works at Jacksonville Center for Reproductive Medicine in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jacksonville Center for Reproductive Medicine
    7051 Southpoint Pkwy S Ste 200, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 493-2229
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
  • Baptist Medical Center Beaches
  • Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
  • Baptist Medical Center South
  • HCA Florida Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Infertility Evaluation
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atrophic Vaginitis
Infertility Evaluation
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atrophic Vaginitis

Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometrial Ablation Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 21, 2020
    One of the best doctors I've had the pleasure of dealing with. No one likes having gynecological tests, but she makes sure you are comfortable and informed about the procedure. I also asked if I would receive a phone call about the test results and the doctor called me herself! I am blown away by how down-to-earth she is and how caring! If I ever need her help again, I would definitely use her services.
    AnniesMama83 — Feb 21, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Amy Hearne, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790778025
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Johns Hopkins Univ Sch Med, Obstetrics And Gynecology
    Medical Education
    • Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
    Undergraduate School
    • Pennsylvania State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amy Hearne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hearne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hearne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hearne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hearne works at Jacksonville Center for Reproductive Medicine in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Hearne’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hearne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hearne.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hearne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hearne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

