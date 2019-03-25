See All Pediatricians in Danbury, CT
Dr. Amy Handler, MD

Pediatrics
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Dr. Amy Handler, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from MONTANA STATE UNIVERSITY / GREAT FALLS.

Dr. Handler works at Greater Danbury Community Health Center in Danbury, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Connecticut Institute of Communities Inc
    120 Main St, Danbury, CT 06810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 456-1406
  2. 2
    Danbury Hospital
    70 Main St, Danbury, CT 06810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 743-0100

Abdominal Pain
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Rhinitis
Abdominal Pain
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Rhinitis

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Mar 25, 2019
    Great
    — Mar 25, 2019
    About Dr. Amy Handler, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MONTANA STATE UNIVERSITY / GREAT FALLS
