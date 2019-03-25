Overview

Dr. Amy Handler, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from MONTANA STATE UNIVERSITY / GREAT FALLS.



Dr. Handler works at Greater Danbury Community Health Center in Danbury, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.