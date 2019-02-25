See All Dermatologists in Chula Vista, CA
Dr. Amy Han, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Amy Han, MD is a Dermatologist in Chula Vista, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO.

Dr. Han works at Dermatology & Laser Center in Chula Vista, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology and Laser Center of San Diego
    319 F St Ste 102, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 476-1200
  2. 2
    Dermatology/Laser Ctr San Diego
    4060 4th Ave Ste 209, San Diego, CA 92103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 298-9535

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Warts
Dermatitis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Warts

Treatment frequency



Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sharp Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 25, 2019
    Dr Han always takes the time to listen to my concerns. I never feel rushed during my appts, and she is very thorough with mike checks. Great experience over the 5+ years going to see Dr Han.
    Feb 25, 2019
    About Dr. Amy Han, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English, Mandarin
    • 1710945365
    Education & Certifications

    • Case Western School Medicine University Hospitals
    • Case Western Sch Med University Hospitals
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
