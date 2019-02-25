Dr. Amy Han, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Han is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Han, MD
Overview
Dr. Amy Han, MD is a Dermatologist in Chula Vista, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO.
Dr. Han works at
Locations
Dermatology and Laser Center of San Diego319 F St Ste 102, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Directions (619) 476-1200
Dermatology/Laser Ctr San Diego4060 4th Ave Ste 209, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 298-9535
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Han always takes the time to listen to my concerns. I never feel rushed during my appts, and she is very thorough with mike checks. Great experience over the 5+ years going to see Dr Han.
About Dr. Amy Han, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- Case Western School Medicine University Hospitals
- Case Western Sch Med University Hospitals
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Han has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Han accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Han has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Han has seen patients for Dermatitis, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Han on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Han speaks Mandarin.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Han. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Han.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Han, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Han appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.