Dr. Amy Halverson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amy Halverson, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Halverson works at
Locations
Northwestern Medical Group259 E Erie St Ste 1600 Fl 16, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-5620
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
After a couple of months from serious bowel surgery and a full and speedy recovery, I can say that Dr Amy Halverson and her staff did a wonderful job with me. A few hours after surgery I was able to walk without help and have a normal diet. In two weeks time after surgery I could have moderate physical activity. After six weeks I was back to normal and practice outdoor sports. Finally, after three months the scars were barely visible. I can just say I will be forever grateful.
About Dr. Amy Halverson, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1568498186
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Hospital
- George Washington University Hospital
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Halverson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Halverson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Halverson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Halverson works at
Dr. Halverson has seen patients for Anal and Rectal Cancer and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Halverson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Halverson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halverson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halverson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halverson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.