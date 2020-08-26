Dr. Amy Halanski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halanski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Halanski, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Amy Halanski, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They completed their residency with Chldns Hosp MI
Doctor On Demand Management, Inc.3033 Campus Dr Ste W225, Minneapolis, MN 55441 Directions (415) 429-6977
- Aetna
Not only did she go over our visit time, but she also explained everything very well to me. Was extremely understanding, kind and patient while I was trying to explain things to her. She didn’t just label me with a diagnosis but took the time to understand me as a person. Was so very sweet. HIGHLY RECOMMEND.
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1821063736
- Chldns Hosp MI
- Childrens Hospital Of Mi
- Wheaton College
Dr. Halanski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Halanski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halanski.
