Dr. Amy Halanski, MD

Pediatrics
3 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amy Halanski, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They completed their residency with Chldns Hosp MI

Dr. Halanski works at Doctor On Demand Management, Inc. in Minneapolis, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Doctor On Demand Management, Inc.
    3033 Campus Dr Ste W225, Minneapolis, MN 55441 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 429-6977

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Malaise and Fatigue
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
    Aug 26, 2020
    Not only did she go over our visit time, but she also explained everything very well to me. Was extremely understanding, kind and patient while I was trying to explain things to her. She didn't just label me with a diagnosis but took the time to understand me as a person. Was so very sweet. HIGHLY RECOMMEND.
    Katie R. — Aug 26, 2020
    About Dr. Amy Halanski, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821063736
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Chldns Hosp MI
    Residency
    Internship
    • Childrens Hospital Of Mi
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Wheaton College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amy Halanski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halanski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Halanski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Halanski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Halanski works at Doctor On Demand Management, Inc. in Minneapolis, MN. View the full address on Dr. Halanski’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Halanski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halanski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halanski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halanski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

