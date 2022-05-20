Dr. Amy Gosnell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gosnell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Gosnell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amy Gosnell, MD is a Dermatologist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Gosnell works at
Locations
Central Ohio Skin & Cancer Inc430 Altair Pkwy Ste 210, Westerville, OH 43082 Directions (614) 898-7546
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very well Dr. Gosnell and her team were very thorough.
About Dr. Amy Gosnell, MD
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
NPI: 1326283698
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gosnell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gosnell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gosnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gosnell works at
Dr. Gosnell has seen patients for Acne, Contact Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gosnell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gosnell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gosnell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gosnell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gosnell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.