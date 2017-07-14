Overview

Dr. Amy Gordon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hot Springs, AR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs.



Dr. Gordon works at CHI St. Vincent Women's Clinic - Hot Springs in Hot Springs, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.