Rheumatology
Dr. Amy Garwood, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center, Brodstone Healthcare, Brown County Hospital, Bryan East Campus, CHI Health St. Elizabeth, Community Memorial Healthcare, Mary Lanning Healthcare and Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Garwood works at Rheumatology & Osteoporosis Services in Lincoln, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Psoriatic Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Lincoln
    1520 S 70th St Ste 200, Lincoln, NE 68506 (402) 464-9000
  2
    Lincoln Family Medical Group PC
    7441 O St Ste 400, Lincoln, NE 68510 (402) 464-9000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center
  • Brodstone Healthcare
  • Brown County Hospital
  • Bryan East Campus
  • CHI Health St. Elizabeth
  • Community Memorial Healthcare
  • Mary Lanning Healthcare
  • Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Psoriatic Arthritis
Joint Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Bone Density Scan
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Neck Pain
Dermatomyositis
Difficulty With Walking
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Joint Fluid Test
Limb Pain
Lupus
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Muscle Weakness
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis Screening
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Polymyositis
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Raynaud's Disease
Sarcoidosis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spondylitis
Steroid Injection
Systemic Sclerosis
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Wegener's Granulomatosis
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Arthritis of the Neck
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Limb Cramp
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Plantar Fasciitis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Trigger Finger
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Dec 11, 2022
    My title is just saying Dr Garwood has a great sense of humor, and when you are dealing with RA it’s a godsend. I’m so blessed to have her in my corner in this fight, And it is a fight. I’ve sent several friends to her or Dr Eliot. And about the front desk staff, they are the best! If you think they aren’t you haven’t been to very many Drs. Offices.
    Susan — Dec 11, 2022
    About Dr. Amy Garwood, MD

    Rheumatology
    English, Russian
    1649227646
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
