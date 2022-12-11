Dr. Amy Garwood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garwood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Garwood, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amy Garwood, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center, Brodstone Healthcare, Brown County Hospital, Bryan East Campus, CHI Health St. Elizabeth, Community Memorial Healthcare, Mary Lanning Healthcare and Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Garwood works at
Locations
Lincoln1520 S 70th St Ste 200, Lincoln, NE 68506 Directions (402) 464-9000
Lincoln Family Medical Group PC7441 O St Ste 400, Lincoln, NE 68510 Directions (402) 464-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center
- Brodstone Healthcare
- Brown County Hospital
- Bryan East Campus
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth
- Community Memorial Healthcare
- Mary Lanning Healthcare
- Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My title is just saying Dr Garwood has a great sense of humor, and when you are dealing with RA it’s a godsend. I’m so blessed to have her in my corner in this fight, And it is a fight. I’ve sent several friends to her or Dr Eliot. And about the front desk staff, they are the best! If you think they aren’t you haven’t been to very many Drs. Offices.
About Dr. Amy Garwood, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Russian
- 1649227646
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garwood has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garwood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garwood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garwood has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Psoriatic Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garwood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Garwood speaks Russian.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Garwood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garwood.
