Dr. Amy Garcia, MD

Pediatric Gastroenterology
5 (36)
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amy Garcia, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Garcia works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building in Duluth, MN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building
    420 E 1st St Fl 3, Duluth, MN 55805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound, Esophageal
Liver Function Test
pH Probe
Ultrasound, Esophageal
Liver Function Test
pH Probe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Pinworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Pinworm
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 28, 2019
    She is very friendly, but professional and explains things thoroughly. She makes sure the patient understands the condition and/or procedure. I really liked her.
    Jennifer White — Sep 28, 2019
    About Dr. Amy Garcia, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Gastroenterology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1407995434
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Illinois at Chicago
    • University Il College Of Med
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Pediatric Gastroenterology and Pediatrics
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garcia works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building in Duluth, MN. View the full address on Dr. Garcia’s profile.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

