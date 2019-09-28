Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amy Garcia, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
She is very friendly, but professional and explains things thoroughly. She makes sure the patient understands the condition and/or procedure. I really liked her.
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1407995434
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- University Il College Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatric Gastroenterology and Pediatrics
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Dr. Garcia accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
