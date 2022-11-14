See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. Amy Garcia, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (8)
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Amy Garcia, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS.

Dr. Garcia works at Anita Sloan-Garcia MD in Albuquerque, NM. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Apex Home Health Services
    100 Sun Ave NE Ste 650, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 859-4123
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Kate M. Musello MD
    881 Lead Ave Se, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 395-9234

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Bacteriuria Screening
Breast Cancer Screening
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Dipstick Urinalysis
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fetal Ultrasound
First Trimester Screening
Gonorrhea Screening
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Infertility Evaluation
Mammography
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Osteopenia
Phenylketonuria Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Pregnancy Test
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Vaginosis Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Hysteroscopy
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Pelvic Abscess
Uterine Fibroids
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 14, 2022
    Dr. Amy Garcia is phenomenal. She is a skilled, knowledgeable, talented doctor, but she is also an impressive, committed, compassionate person. I felt like I was in great hands every step of the way. She was the only doctor who could handle and resolve my IUD complications. She is amazing and I am beyond grateful for her expertise and genuine kindness. It feels like a huge relief to finally have some resolution and to have my body back to feeling as it should.
    Michelle Baca — Nov 14, 2022
    About Dr. Amy Garcia, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1134224959
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garcia works at Anita Sloan-Garcia MD in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Dr. Garcia’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.