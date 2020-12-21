Overview

Dr. Amy Gandhi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Williamson Medical Center.



Dr. Gandhi works at Heritage Medical Associates in Nashville, TN with other offices in Franklin, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.