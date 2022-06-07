Overview

Dr. Amy Galati, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pewaukee, WI. They graduated from Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Galati works at Foot And Ankle Associates Of Wisconsin in Pewaukee, WI with other offices in Waukesha, WI and Oconomowoc, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.