Dr. Amy Fox, MD
Dr. Amy Fox, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital.
Advocate Radiation Oncology3080 Harbor Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 269-8130
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Radiation Oncology
- English
- 1790753853
- Harvard Medical School
- MOUNT AUBURN HOSPITAL
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Radiation Oncology
Dr. Fox has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.