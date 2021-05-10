Dr. Amy Fox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Fox, MD
Overview
Dr. Amy Fox, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brookfield, WI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus.
Dr. Fox works at
Locations
Ascension Medical Group - Elmbrook Medical Office Building19475 W North Ave Ste 400, Brookfield, WI 53045 Directions (262) 780-4000Wednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 2:30pm
Amg New Berlin3610 Michelle Witmer Memorial Dr, New Berlin, WI 53151 Directions (262) 780-4000
Ascension Southeast Wisconsin Hospital - Elmbrook Campus19333 W North Ave, Brookfield, WI 53045 Directions (262) 785-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
New 1st time visit- staff extremely friendly- Dr. Fox is exceptional. Made me feel at ease- took the time to get to know me before exam. I am very pleased and happy with her. Would definitely recommend her to any and all that are looking for a gynecologist!
About Dr. Amy Fox, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1578529186
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fox accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fox.
