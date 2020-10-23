See All Pediatricians in Pensacola, FL
Dr. Amy Foland, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Dr. Amy Foland, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from American University of the Caribbean.

Dr. Foland works at Pensacola Pediatrics in Pensacola, FL with other offices in Gulf Breeze, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Pensacola Pediatrics PA
    4951 Grande Dr, Pensacola, FL 32504 (850) 473-0100
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Pensacola Pediatrics
    1368 Country Club Rd, Gulf Breeze, FL 32563 (850) 934-9876
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Pensacola Pediatrics
    9301 BEATRICE DR, Pensacola, FL 32514 (850) 476-7555
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Counseling
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Fever
Diabetes Counseling
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Fever

Diabetes Counseling
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Fever
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acidosis
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bacterial Sepsis
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Bladder Infection
Blepharitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Burn Injuries
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Circumcision
Cold Sore
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Excessive Sweating
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fever-Induced Seizure
Folliculitis
Food Poisoning
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hip Sprain
Hives
Hydrocele
Hyperlipidemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Knee Sprain
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Lice
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Newborn Dehydration
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Phimosis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pinworm
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Pubic Lice (Crabs)
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 23, 2020
    Dr Foland is kind, informed, and sensitive to questions and concerns. She is clear with the direction and information she provides so that we are able to make informed decisions for our children. We appreciate her and would definitely recommend her.
    About Dr. Amy Foland, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386728764
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Metro Health Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • American University of the Caribbean
