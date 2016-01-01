Overview

Dr. Amy Ferguson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Ferguson works at Novant Health Pediatrics Lake Norman - Mooresville in Mooresville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.