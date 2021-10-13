Dr. Amy Feldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Feldman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amy Feldman, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Nicklaus Children's Hospital.
Dr. Feldman works at
Locations
-
1
Nicklaus Children's Hospital, Miami Fl10383 Hagen Ranch Rd Ste 200, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 799-7272Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Allergy Partners of Coastal Car1017 Ashes Dr Ste 206, Wilmington, NC 28405 Directions (910) 239-9584
Hospital Affiliations
- Nicklaus Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Feldman?
Dr. Feldman has been caring for both of my children for several years. She, her nurses, and her caring staff have always provided the best care and personal attention that my children’s health require. She always listens carefully to each of my concerns. She is also willing to research possible solutions for my children’s unique and somewhat complicated healthcare needs. When a referral to another specialist has been necessary, she has always recommended like-minded, top-notch physicians. It is comforting knowing a physician can provide the absolute best level of care using modern medicine, while still maintaining the nearly lost art of having an amazing bedside manner. Her ability to emotionally connect with each patient allows her to provide care in the most empathetic way. We are very thankful for her, her nurse, Joy, and her support staff. They have made such a difference in the quality of my children’s lives.
About Dr. Amy Feldman, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1538303631
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Mc
- University of Florida
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feldman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feldman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feldman works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Feldman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feldman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.