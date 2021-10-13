Overview

Dr. Amy Feldman, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Nicklaus Children's Hospital.



Dr. Feldman works at Nicklaus Children's Hospital, Miami Fl in Boynton Beach, FL with other offices in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.