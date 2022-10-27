See All Dermatologists in Spring, TX
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Amy Farmer, MD is a Dermatologist in Spring, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.

They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Shaving of Skin Lesion, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    10077 Grogans Mill Rd Ste 460, Spring, TX 77380 (281) 465-3600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 27, 2022
    Dr. Farmer is an amazing doctor. She is kind, compassionate, and effective. She finds out what is really going on with you and then takes care of you to the fullest extent.
    Grace Beers — Oct 27, 2022
    Likelihood of recommending Dr. Farmer to family and friends

    Dr. Farmer's Office & Staff

    Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    Staff friendliness and courteousness
    Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Farmer

    Level of trust in provider's decisions
    How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    How well provider listens and answers questions
    Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Dermatology
    24 years of experience
    English
    1588750871
    UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
