Overview

Dr. Amy Evangelisto, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Virtua Mount Holly Hospital.



Dr. Evangelisto works at Arthritis, Rheumatic & Back Disease Associates in Voorhees, NJ with other offices in Moorestown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Joint Pain and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.