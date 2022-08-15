See All Ophthalmologists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Amy Estes, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Amy Estes, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Amy Estes, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth|Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Estes works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Corneal Diseases and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Augusta University Medical Center
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Corneal Diseases
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Corneal Diseases
Allergic Conjunctivitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Tattooing Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Panophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 21 ratings
Patient Ratings (21)
5 Star
(19)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Estes?

Aug 15, 2022
I've been going for 3 years and it's always a delight and comforting to know she will do her best to assist you with your conditions. She listens and recommends cost effective treatments and over the counter items. Excellent bedside manners and warmth. She doesn't rush you and takes times to answer questions. The staff is great also and the wait time is never long.
Gloria Blalock-Kitchens — Aug 15, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Amy Estes, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Amy Estes, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Estes to family and friends

Dr. Estes' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Estes

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Amy Estes, MD.

About Dr. Amy Estes, MD

Specialties
  • Ophthalmology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 16 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1790908663
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth|Ohio State University / College of Medicine
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Ophthalmology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Augusta University Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Amy Estes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Estes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Estes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Estes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Estes works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Estes’s profile.

Dr. Estes has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Corneal Diseases and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Estes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

21 patients have reviewed Dr. Estes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Estes.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Estes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Estes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.