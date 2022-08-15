Overview

Dr. Amy Estes, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth|Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Estes works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Corneal Diseases and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

