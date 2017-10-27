Dr. Amy Esposito, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Esposito is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Esposito, MD
Dr. Amy Esposito, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Oscar Center408 Jay St Fl 4, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (646) 350-2715Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday11:30am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Hands down the best PCP I have been to in my 7 years in the US. I have been in research and development for many years and have a pharmacy degree and I was always really disheartened after visits to PCPs, Obgyn's and other specialists at their lack of knowledge (disheartened and obviously a little shocked). Amy knows her stuff, she is an excellent physician, and importantly, she obviously cares about her patients and loves her job.
About Dr. Amy Esposito, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Albany Med Coll
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Esposito has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Esposito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Esposito speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Esposito. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Esposito.
