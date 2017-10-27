See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Amy Esposito, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Amy Esposito, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Esposito works at Mount Sinai Doctors, New York, NY in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oscar Center
    408 Jay St Fl 4, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 350-2715
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    11:30am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Anemia
Anxiety
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Anemia
Anxiety

Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
    • Oscar Insurance Corporation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Amy Esposito, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1841440450
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Albany Med Coll
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amy Esposito, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Esposito is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Esposito has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Esposito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Esposito works at Mount Sinai Doctors, New York, NY in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Esposito’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Esposito. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Esposito.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Esposito, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Esposito appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

