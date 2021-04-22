Overview

Dr. Amy Epps, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.



Dr. Epps works at Lexington Cardiology in West Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.