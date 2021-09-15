Dr. Amy Elsass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elsass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Elsass, MD
Overview
Dr. Amy Elsass, MD is a Nuclear Cardiology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Nuclear Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.
Dr. Elsass works at
Locations
Wellstar Center for Cardiovascular Care55 Whitcher St NE Ste 350, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 424-6893Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 5:00pm
Amy Elsass6001 Professional Pkwy, Douglasville, GA 30134 Directions (678) 715-5080
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
- Wellstar Paulding Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She has been my Dr ever since I had my heart attack. She is very professional and had been treating my conditions very well. She very conscious about unnecessary treatments if not needed. I highly recommend her to anybody.
About Dr. Amy Elsass, MD
- Nuclear Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1902004708
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elsass has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elsass accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elsass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elsass works at
Dr. Elsass has seen patients for Heart Disease, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elsass on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Elsass. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elsass.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elsass, there are benefits to both methods.