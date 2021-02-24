See All Psychiatrists in Roseville, CA
Dr. Amy Ellis, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Roseville, CA. They graduated from University of Texas, Houston.

Dr. Ellis works at Mindful Health Solutions in Roseville, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mindful Health Solutions
    1731 E Roseville Pkwy Ste 290, Roseville, CA 95661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 867-8444
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Agitated Depression Chevron Icon
Atypical Depression Chevron Icon
Chronic Depression Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depression Relapse Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Services Chevron Icon
Reactive Depression Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 24, 2021
    Dr. Ellis listens to all of my concerns, knows which meds I’m not comfortable taking (addiction runs in the family), and is very careful when prescribing. She explains all the possible side effects, explains how it’ll help and sends it to my pharmacy immediately with my okay. She’s never been condescending or unprofessional in any way. Follow ups are a breeze and she really takes time to make sure I’m doing well under her care.
    Jinny — Feb 24, 2021
    About Dr. Amy Ellis, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275737835
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas, Houston
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
