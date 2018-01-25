Overview

Dr. Amy Eichholz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fenton, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.



Dr. Eichholz works at County Obstetrics & Gynecology in Fenton, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.