Dr. Amy Eichholz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eichholz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Eichholz, MD
Overview
Dr. Amy Eichholz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fenton, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.
Dr. Eichholz works at
Locations
-
1
County Obstetrics & Gynecology Inc.1011 Bowles Ave Ste 215, Fenton, MO 63026 Directions (314) 238-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eichholz?
One of the best doctor experiences that I've had. They were quick to schedule an appointment for me when I had some conflicts with my previously scheduled appointment. Dr. Eichholz was very friendly and made me feel relaxed and comfortable. I didn't have to wait long at all and everyone was very friendly.
About Dr. Amy Eichholz, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1386751030
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eichholz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eichholz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eichholz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eichholz works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Eichholz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eichholz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eichholz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eichholz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.