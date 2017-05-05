Dr. Earshen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amy Earshen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amy Earshen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
1
Pinnacle Behavioral Health10 McKown Rd Ste 102, Albany, NY 12203 Directions (518) 689-0244Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
2
The Addictions Care Center of Albany Inc1044 Broadway, Menands, NY 12204 Directions (518) 434-2367
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Earshen is a wonderful woman, who truly cares for her clients. ( read friendships). She is more than one's typical M D. I'm thankful that I've met her.
About Dr. Amy Earshen, MD
- Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1275572059
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
