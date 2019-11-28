See All Podiatrists in Roseville, CA
Dr. Amy Duckworth, DPM

Podiatry
3 (25)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Amy Duckworth, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Roseville, CA. 

Dr. Duckworth works at PERMANENTE MEDICAL GROUP, INC. in Roseville, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy San Juan Medical Center
Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Permanente Roseville Medical Center
    1600 Eureka Rd, Roseville, CA 95661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 784-5234

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
Treatment frequency



Ankle Defects - Short Stature Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Dr. Amy Duckworth, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1881816734
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amy Duckworth, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duckworth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Duckworth has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Duckworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Duckworth works at PERMANENTE MEDICAL GROUP, INC. in Roseville, CA. View the full address on Dr. Duckworth’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Duckworth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duckworth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duckworth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duckworth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

