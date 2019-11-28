Dr. Amy Duckworth, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duckworth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Duckworth, DPM
Overview
Dr. Amy Duckworth, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Roseville, CA.
Dr. Duckworth works at
Locations
-
1
Kaiser Permanente Roseville Medical Center1600 Eureka Rd, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 784-5234
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Kaiser Permanente
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Duckworth?
Saw Dr. Duckworth at Kaiser. Very engaging, professional, and detailed. In fact, she identified a concern that I was not previously aware of, which I truly appreciate.
About Dr. Amy Duckworth, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1881816734
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duckworth has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duckworth accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duckworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duckworth works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Duckworth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duckworth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duckworth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duckworth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.