Overview

Dr. Amy Dowdy, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Beckley, WV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beckley Arh Hospital and Raleigh General Hospital.



Dr. Dowdy works at AccessHealth in Beckley, WV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.