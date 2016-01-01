Dr. Amy Dietrich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dietrich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Dietrich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amy Dietrich, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Moncks Corner, SC. They graduated from St Louis University School of Medicine - St Louis MO and is affiliated with Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.
Dr. Dietrich works at
Locations
Heart Care Bluffton401 N Live Oak Dr Ste C, Moncks Corner, SC 29461 Directions (843) 487-0866
Sweetgrass Pediatrics748 ORANGEBURG RD, Summerville, SC 29483 Directions (843) 487-0867Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
SweetGrass Pediatrics2713 DANTZLER DR, Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 560-5995Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- Trident Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Amy Dietrich, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wright State University - Dayton OH
- St Louis University School of Medicine - St Louis MO
- Pediatrics
Dr. Dietrich works at
