Dr. Dhesi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amy Dhesi, MD
Overview
Dr. Amy Dhesi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO.
Dr. Dhesi works at
Locations
Kaiser Permanente Lamc4900 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (888) 515-3500Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
We had a great experience with dr. dhesi. She helped us conceive our 2nd baby. Will def come back to see her again when we are ready for baby#3. She is very soft spoken. Would explain the plan in details and very easy to talk to.
About Dr. Amy Dhesi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dhesi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dhesi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dhesi works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhesi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhesi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhesi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhesi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.