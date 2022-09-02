Dr. Amy Derosa, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Derosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Derosa, DO
Overview
Dr. Amy Derosa, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bingham Farms, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital and Mclaren Oakland.
Locations
-
1
Raymond T. Hajjar D.o. and Christopher Lumley D.o. PC31100 Telegraph Rd Ste 280, Bingham Farms, MI 48025 Directions (248) 208-8844
-
2
DeRosa Plastic Surgery33200 W 14 Mile Rd Ste 180, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 688-7597Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
- DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital
- Mclaren Oakland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had explant surgery with Dr. DeRosa and the experience was fantastic. When I first called the office and learned that there was a 6 month wait to get in and see her, I considered cancelling the appointment and going somewhere else. I did set a couple other consultations but I am so thankful that I waited to see Dr. DeRosa. Her entire office was amazing from the first phone call speaking with Rebecca. She is kind, understanding, and an excellent surgeon. Thank you Dr. DeRosa for giving me my health back.
About Dr. Amy Derosa, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Botsford Gnrl Hosp-Mich State U
- McLaren Regl MC-Mich State U
- Exempla Saint Joseph Hospital
- Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
