Dr. Amy Derick, MD is a Dermatologist in Barrington, IL. They graduated from University Of Chicago Pritzker.



Dr. Derick works at Derick Dermatology, Barrington, IL in Barrington, IL with other offices in Arlington Heights, IL and Crystal Lake, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.