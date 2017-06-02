Dr. Amy Derick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Derick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Derick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amy Derick, MD is a Dermatologist in Barrington, IL. They graduated from University Of Chicago Pritzker.
Locations
Derick Dermatology Barrington1531 S Grove Ave Unit 101, Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 381-8899
Derick Dermatology85 W Algonquin Rd Ste 220, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 381-8899
Derick Dermatology Crystal Lake525 E Congress Pkwy Ste 200, Crystal Lake, IL 60014 Directions (847) 381-8899
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Derick is friendly, confident and very knowledgeable. I am pleased with the care I received from her. I continue to go to Derick Dermatology even though Dr. Derick is no longer seeing patients. Every doctor I have seen at Derick Dermatology has been wonderful!
About Dr. Amy Derick, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Chicago Hospitals
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- University Of Chicago Pritzker
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
Dr. Derick has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Derick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Derick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Derick.
