Dr. Amy Delaney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Amy Delaney, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amy Delaney, MD is a Dermatologist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston.
Dr. Delaney works at
Locations
Riverside Medical Clinic Inc.6405 Day St, Riverside, CA 92507 Directions (951) 697-5412Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Delaney is thorough and has been an advocate for me and my difficult skin cancer case. She is intelligent and has a good bedside manner. She’s amazing!!
About Dr. Amy Delaney, MD
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1033371844
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delaney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Delaney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delaney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Delaney works at
Dr. Delaney has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Delaney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Delaney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delaney.
