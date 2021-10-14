Dr. Amy Degueme, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Degueme is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Degueme, MD
Dr. Amy Degueme, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mequon, WI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia Saint Mary's Hospital Milwaukee and Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee.
Madison Medical Affiliates Inc13133 N Port Washington Rd Ste G-18, Mequon, WI 53097 Directions (262) 243-5000
- Ascension Columbia Saint Mary's Hospital Milwaukee
- Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
She is very friendly. She takes time to listen to me & doesn’t rush me.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 14 years of experience
- English
- University of Texas Southwestern
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Med Coll of WI
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Degueme has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Degueme accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Degueme has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Hypercalcemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Degueme on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Degueme. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Degueme.
