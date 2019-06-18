See All Oncologists in Rochester, MN
Dr. Amy Degnim, MD

Breast Oncology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amy Degnim, MD is a Breast Oncology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Breast Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.

Dr. Degnim works at Mayo Clinic - Rochester in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Mastectomy and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester - Cancer
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 405-0046

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Excision
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hematologic Problems Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neuroendocrine Tumor of Pancreas Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jun 18, 2019
I would definitely recommend Dr. Dignim as a very compassionate and dedicated surgeon. She does what is ultimately in the best medical interest of her patients. She reminds me of Teodore Roosevelt in that she "walks softly but carries a big stick!"
Bernie Harrison in Dallas , TX — Jun 18, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Amy Degnim, MD

  • Breast Oncology
  • 20 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1760468557
Education & Certifications

  • University Of Nc Hosps
  • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

