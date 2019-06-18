Overview

Dr. Amy Degnim, MD is a Breast Oncology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Breast Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.



Dr. Degnim works at Mayo Clinic - Rochester in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Mastectomy and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

