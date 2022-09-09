Overview

Dr. Amy Defelice, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Defelice works at ColumbiaDoctors - 15 North Broadway in White Plains, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastrointestinal Malabsorption, Celiac Disease and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.