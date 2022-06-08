Overview

Dr. Amy Dedeke, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK.



Dr. Dedeke works at INTEGRIS Family Care Memorial West in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.