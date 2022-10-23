Dr. Amy Darter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Darter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Darter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amy Darter, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Yukon, OK. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City, OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.
Dr. Darter works at
Locations
-
1
Oklahoma Institute of Allergy Asthma & Immunology Yukon/Mustang728 S MUSTANG RD, Yukon, OK 73099 Directions (405) 607-4333
-
2
Oklahoma Institute of Allergy Asthma & Immunology Norman/Moore3261 24th Ave NW Ste 105, Norman, OK 73069 Directions (405) 928-1103
-
3
Oklahoma Institute of Allergy Asthma & immunology Edmond/OKC1810 E Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73131 Directions (405) 607-4333
- 4 609 S Kelly Ave Ste J1, Edmond, OK 73003 Directions (405) 285-8315
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr Darter and this office have been nothing less than excellent. Punctual and professional each time. All test were pre-approved and discussed. Love how thorough each visit is and no stress. So thankful to have and her staff on my life!
About Dr. Amy Darter, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1336109750
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University of Oklahoma
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Oklahoma State University
