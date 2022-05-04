See All Dermatologists in Centerville, UT
Dr. Amy Curtis, MD

Dermatology
4 (54)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amy Curtis, MD is a Dermatologist in Centerville, UT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital and Lds Hospital.

Dr. Curtis works at Dermatology & Aesthetics Center in Centerville, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Actinic Keratosis and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Integrated Dermatology of Bountiful LLC
    1222 W Legacy Crossing Blvd Ste 200, Centerville, UT 84014

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lakeview Hospital
  • Lds Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Acne
Cold Sore
Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Herpes Simplex Infection
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Ringworm
Rosacea
Warts
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Impetigo
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shingles
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Contact Dermatitis
Excessive Sweating
Fungal Nail Infection
Granuloma of Skin
Hidradenitis
Hives
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
Melanoma
Plantar Wart
Psoriasis
Psoriatic Arthritis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Eczema
Acanthosis Nigricans
Bedsores
Benign Tumor
Bowenoid Papulosis
Burn Injuries
Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Dermatomyositis
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Folliculitis
Genital Herpes
Genital Warts
Jock Itch
Lice
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Parapsoriasis
Pemphigoid
Pemphigus
Pityriasis Rosea
Restylane® Injections
Scabies
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Diseases
Skin Disorders
Skin Infections
Skin Lesion
Sunburn
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Elevator
    • Public Employees Health Plan (PEHP)
    • SelectHealth
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    May 04, 2022
    I’ve taken my 7 year old daughter to see Dr. Amy Curtis 3 times so far and she is so awesome! She’s competent, friendly, happy, and has a solid plan that is working great! She’s great with kids too. My daughter is in a lot of discomfort when getting her shots but Amy talks to her calmly and it is calming to my daughter. It’s so wonderful to feel confident that my daughter is being well taken care of. I usually hate going to doctors but the staff is so friendly and helpful and the doctor so amazing that I actually find it uplifting to go. I am so pleased I decided to take time to write this review.
    Heather S Cook — May 04, 2022
    About Dr. Amy Curtis, MD

    Education & Certifications

    UT Southwestern Medical Center
    St Joesphs Hosp
    Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
    Brigham Young University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amy Curtis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Curtis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Curtis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Curtis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Curtis works at Dermatology & Aesthetics Center in Centerville, UT. View the full address on Dr. Curtis’s profile.

    Dr. Curtis has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Actinic Keratosis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Curtis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Curtis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curtis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curtis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curtis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

