Dr. Condon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amy Condon, MD
Overview
Dr. Amy Condon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Condon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Community Care Services LLC901 E 2nd St Ste 307, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 982-5000
-
2
Pregnancy Center975 Ryland St Ste 105, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 982-5000
-
3
Renown Regional Medical Center1155 Mill St, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 982-5759
Hospital Affiliations
- Renown Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Condon?
She is very soothing, easy to talk to. If I have any questions she explains everything in detail, this puts me at ease and I feel relieved. She has very good side manners. Also, her assistant is easy to speak to and if I need something explained, if she can answer it for me she does. Both Dr. Condon and her assistant are friendly, knowledgeable. For me she makes me feel that she is my friend.
About Dr. Amy Condon, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1336118173
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Condon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Condon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Condon works at
Dr. Condon has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Condon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Condon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Condon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Condon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Condon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.