Dr. Amy Comander, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Newton, MA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.



Dr. Comander works at Champaign Dental Group in Newton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.