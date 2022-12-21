Overview

Dr. Amy Cole, MD is a Dermatologist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Cornell University, Ithaca, New York and is affiliated with Candler Hospital.



Dr. Cole works at DermAssociates Rockville in Rockville, MD with other offices in Silver Spring, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.