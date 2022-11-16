Overview

Dr. Amy Coffey, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas and Childrens Medical Center Plano.



Dr. Coffey works at UT Southwestern Clinic in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Tube Placement, Otitis Media and Adenoidectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.