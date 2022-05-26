Overview

Dr. Amy Cleveland, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Camden, AR. They graduated from UAMS and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs, National Park Medical Center, Ouachita County Medical Center, Saline Memorial Hospital and UAMS Medical Center.



Dr. Cleveland works at Genesis Cancer Center in Camden, AR with other offices in Hot Springs, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.